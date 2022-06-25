Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Saturday, June 25

Saturday’s MLB slate features 15 games, which means plenty of opportunities for bettors when it comes to player props. Here are some we believe you should check out for the day’s slate.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, June 25

Lance Lynn over 5.5 strikeouts vs. Orioles (-145)

Lynn has been decent in his return to the mound this month. Even though his ERA is high, the White Sox have won both his starts. He’s averaging 4.5 strikeouts per start, but the Orioles offer more potential as they ranked fourth in team strikeouts this season.

Paul Goldschmidt over 1.5 hits vs. Cubs (+180)

The favorite to win NL MVP per DraftKings Sportsbook, Goldschmidt hasn’t had a multi-hit game in the last five contests. Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson was solid in his first start but could get rattled Saturday. Back Goldy to get a couple hits today for a nice payoff.

Pete Alonso home run vs. Marlins (+310)

This one is a risky bet, because Trevor Rogers has only given up two home runs in his last four starts. He has served up nine in his last nine games and does have a high ERA. Alonso already has a whopping 20 home runs on the season and could get after Rogers Saturday.

