MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Saturday, June 25

There are 15 games on the docket for the Saturday MLB schedule today as we continue to work our way through the month of June. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Corbin Burnes, MIL vs. TOR ($10,100) — Burnes has been a consistent force in fantasy and that’s been born out by him averaging 24.2 fantasy points per game. He has accumulated 26 strikeouts in his last three outings, including a 10-strikeout performance against the Cardinals last Sunday. He’ll face a potent Blue Jays lineup but as long as he’s racking up strikeouts in between hits, he’ll be worthy of placing at the top of your lineup.

Logan Gilbert, SEA vs. LAA ($9,900) — Gilbert has been consistent on the mound for the Mariners, posting a 7-3 record with a 2.28 ERA heading into tonight’s battle against the Angels. His last start came against this very Angels team last Sunday, giving up just four hits and two earned runs while striking out six in a loss. A similar effort with possibly more K’s will make him a viable DFS option for tonight.

Top Hitters

Paul Goldschmidt, STL vs. CHC ($6,000) — Goldschmidt went 0-3 at the plate in yesterday’s series opener against the Cubs and is due to bounce back in a huge fashion. He produced a combined 35 fantasy points in the two games prior against the Brewers, going 2-5 at the plate with a homer, three RBI, and four runs. Bank on Goldy to get hot at Busch Stadium this afternoon.

Trea Turner, LAD vs. ATL ($6,000) — Turner is a perennial option for fantasy lineups, averaging 9.7 fantasy points per game by batting .318 with 52 RBI on the year. He’s going up against Braves ace Max Fried for whom he’s had a lot of success against. Through 29 at bats, Turner owns a .379 batting average against the lefty. Place the Dodger infielder at the top of your lineup tonight.

Value Pitcher

Josiah Gray, WAS vs. TEX ($8,200) — Gray has been one of the few saving graces for the Nationals this season and has consistently kept them in games whenever he steps on the mound. He’s averaging 16.1 fantasy points per game but has eclipsed that number in his last three outings. He should be able to get at least six innings in against the Rangers this afternoon and will be worth slotting as a value option today.

Value Hitter

Joc Pederson, SFG vs. CIN ($4,100) — Pederson has been a boom-or-bust DFS option this season and that’s been apparent this week. A 16 fantasy point effort against the Braves on Tuesday was followed up with no points on Wednesday and a 2-4 effort where he homered on Thursday was followed with an 0-4 night at the plate last night. Judging by this trend, expect him to go deep against the Reds tonight.