Elwin Soto vs. Hekkie Budler live stream: How to watch junior flyweight bout via live online stream

Top Rank Boxing’s next event will be coming to you live on Saturday, June 24 Saturday, when Hekkie Budler and Elwin Soto take the ring in a light flyweight title eliminator bout. The 10-round event will be held at the Palenque Fex in Mexicali, Mexico starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Budler (33-4) is coming off a win in May 2021 after a three-year layoff. He lost two of his previous three fights including a tenth round TKO loss to current division king Hiroto Kyoguchi. Budler’s most recent victory came over Jonathan Almacen by unanimous decision, which earned him the vacant WBC Silver light flyweight title. Budler is an underdog in this match, entering the weekend at +425 to win on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Soto (19-2) enters Saturday’s fight coming off a loss to Jonathan Gonzalez back in 2021. He had won the WBO junior flyweight title with a final round KO of Ángel Acosta in 2019 and made four successful defenses before losing the belt to Gonzalez. Soto a heavy favorite to win the bout, with odds at -600.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for Hekkie Budler vs. Elwin Soto