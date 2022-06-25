Full undercard for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai title fight

This weekend we get one of the strongest boxing cards this year. Three championships are on the line, and as our friends at Bad Left Hook noted, none of them are “interim” or “regular” titles. These are some of the best in their respective divisions, with Matchroom USA putting together a card that really is “one for the nerds.” The event will air on DAZN, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Most cards will feature a solid main event and maybe one or two decent fights on the undercard, while any major headliner event will often feature nothing of note on the undercard. It’s rare you see four major titles on the line, and not one major title and a handful of secondary belts.

The main event features Jesse Rodriguez putting his WBC junior bantamweight title on the line against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. Rodriguez is a -450 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Rungvisai is +340. Rodriguez is 15-0 and making his first defense of a title won from Carlos Cuadras in February. Rungvisai is 50-5-1 and continues his work back since losing this title and The Ring title to Juan Francisco Estrada back in 2019.

The undercard originally featured three title bouts, but the WBC flyweight title bout between Julio Cesar Martinez and McWilliams Arroyo was postponed due to Martinez falling ill. There is no word yet on if Arroyo will face a replacement.

The other two undercard title bouts should be good ones. The junior featherweight division will see Murodjon Akhmadaliev put his IBF and WBA titles on the line against Ronny Rios. Akhmadaliev is a sizable -700 favorite, while Rios is +475. The other title bout will see undisputed welterweight champ Jessica McCaskill put her titles on the line against Alma Ibarra. McCaskill is -600 to win while Ibarra is +425.

Full Card for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai