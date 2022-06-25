Full undercard for Elwin Soto vs. Hekkie Budler junior flyweight bout

On a busy night of championship boxing, ESPN+ will host an under-the-radar non-title fight that could still be fun. Hekkie Budler and Elwin Soto square off for 12 rounds of junior flyweight boxing as the main event of the evening in Baja California, Mexico.

The card gets underway at 9 p.m. ET and we can expect Budler and Soto to hit the ring in the 11 p.m. hour. We might get some quality bouts on the undercard, but with so much other boxing going on Saturday night, it might just be worth tuning in once Budler and Soto hit the ring.

Soto is a -600 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Budler is a +425 underdog. Soto is coming off a split decision loss to Jonathan Gonzalez last October that cost him the WBO title. Budler beat Jonathan Almacen a year ago May to claim the vacant WBC Silver title. Prior to that he had not fought in three years after losing two of his last three fights and three of his last six.

Full Card for Hekkie Budler vs. Elwin Soto