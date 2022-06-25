What time will Rodriguez-Sor Rungvisai, Akhmadaliev-Rios, McCaskill-Ibarra fights start on Saturday, June 25

We’ll get a busy evening of championship boxing in San Antonio on Saturday with three titles on the line to close out a fun card. DAZN will be airing a card headlined by Jesse Rodriguez and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai battling for the WBC junior bantamweight title, and we’ll also get junior featherweight and women’s welterweight title bouts.

The main card gets started at 8 p.m. ET and will wrap up sometime around midnight. The first title fight on the card will see Jessica McCaskill put her undisputed welterweight crown on the line against Alma Ibarra. Ring walks will likely happen late in the 9 p.m. hour and McCaskill is a -600 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Ronny Rios will follow as they do battle for Akhmadaliev’s IBF and WBA “super” junior featherweight titles. They will likely hit the ring in the middle of the 10 p.m. hour and Akhmadaliev is a -700 favorite to win.

Rodriguez and Sor Rungvisai close out the night in the main event with ring walks scheduled sometime in the 11 p.m. hour. Rodriguez is a -450 favorite to win while Sor Rungvisai is a +340 underdog.

Full Card for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai