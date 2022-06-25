What time will Elwin Soto vs. Hekkie Budler fight start on Saturday, June 25

Saturday evening brings an under-the-radar but potentially action-packed junior flyweight bout. Elwin Soto makes his return following a championship loss and faces the slowly returning Hekkie Budler in a 12-round bout that will serve as a WBC eliminator bout.

The fight tops a card taking place in Baja California, Mexico. It gets going at 9 p.m. and we can expect ring walks for Soto and Budler to begin in the 11 p.m. hour. The event will air on ESPN+.

Soto enters the bout as a sizable favorite, installed at -600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He lost his WBO title last October in a split decision loss to Jonathan Gonzalez. He had previously won four defenses after claiming the belt with a 12th round KO of Ángel Acosta in 2019.

Budler is a +425 underdog as he continues a slow return to boxing. Budler last fought in May 2021, winning a unanimous decision over Jonathan Almacen to claim the then vacant WBC Silver title. Prior to that, Budler had a three-year layoff. He lost a 2018 title bout against Hiroto Kyoguchi via 10th round TKO, and that cost him the WBA and The Ring titles. That was his second loss in three fights and third in six.

Budler is currently the WBC’s No. 1 ranked contender while Soto is No. 3. Kenshiro Teraji is the WBC title holder and would likely face the winner of Soto-Budler.

Full Card for Hekkie Budler vs. Elwin Soto