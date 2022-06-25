What titles are on the line at this weekend’s Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai bout?

We’ve got a huge night of championship boxing on Saturday evening in San Antonio, Texas. The DAZN card won’t get as much ink as it deserves, but this is one of the bigger cards of the year when it comes to titles on the line.

The card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET and will wrap in the 11 p.m. hour when Jesse Rodriguez and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai make their way to the ring to battle for the WBC junior bantamweight title. The card features three title bouts, with a fourth canceled this week due to illness.

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: WBC junior bantamweight title

This is the main event of the evening. Rodriguez is 15-0 and comes into this bout making his first defense of the title. He won it in February when he won a unanimous decision over Carlos Cuadras to claim the then vacant title. That bout was Rodriguez’s first fight for a title.

Sor Rungvisai comes into the bout with a 50-5-1 record and the 35-year old has a lengthy championship history in the junior bantamweight division. He claimed his first title in 20111 when he won the vacant WBC-ABCO title with a fifth-round knockout of Erick Diaz Siregar. He claimed his first major title in 2013 when he beat Yota Sato via eighth round TKO to win the WBC’s main title. He lost that title in a 2014 technical decision to Carlos Cuadras and worked his way back into the title mix over the next three years. He won and later lost the WBC and The Ring titles for the division in 2018 and 2019.

Rodriguez is a -450 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Sor Rungvisai is a +340 underdog. The favored winning method is Rodriguez by decision at -150.

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios: IBF junior featherweight title and WBA “super” junior featherweight title

Akhmadaliev is putting his two titles on the line as he looks to eventually challenge Stephen Fulton for the undisputed junior featherweight titles. He is 10-0 and claimed the two titles with a split decision win over Daniel Roman in 2020. He has won his subsequent two bouts to retain the title.

Rios is 33-3 and this marks his second bout for a major junior featherweight title. In 2017, he lost a unanimous decision to Rey Vargas with the WBC title on the line. He has won four straight bouts, including a sixth-round KO of Diego De Lay Hoya to claim the WBC-NABF and WBA Gold titles.

Akhmadaliev is a -700 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Rios is +475. The favored winning method is Akhmadaliev by KO, TKO, or DQ at -150.

Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra: WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO, The Ring welterweight titles

McCaskill is 11-2 and has held the undisputed welterweight title since beating Cecilia Brækhus in August 2020 via split decision. McCaskill had won the WBA and WBC titles prior to that, and she added the added the IBF, WBO, and IBO titles in that August win. The two fought a rematch the following March for the inaugural The Ring title and McCaskill claimed that with a unanimous decision win. She is coming off a seventh-round TKO win over Kandi Wyatt last December.

Ibarra is 10-1 and competing in her second title fight. She lost a unanimous decision to Raquel Miller in 2019 when they battled for the WBA’s interim world junior middleweight title. She has since won three straight fights, including a 2021 decision win over Wyatt.

McCaskill is a -600 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Ibarra is +425. The favored winning method is McCaskill by decision or technical decision at -225.