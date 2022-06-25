Rodriguez-Sor Rungvisai, Akhmadaliev-Rios, McCaskill-Ibarra live stream: How to watch title bouts via live online stream

We’ve got a huge night of championship boxing on June 25th with three title fights taking place in San Antonio, Texas. The main card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET and will be topped by Jesse Rodriguez putting his WBC junior bantamweight title on the line against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

In order to live stream the full card, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Rodriguez-Sor Rungvisai tops the card with Rodriguez as a -450 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, but it’s preceded by two arguably bigger title bouts. The first title fight on the card will see Jessica McCaskill put her undisputed welterweight crown on the line against Alma Ibarra, with McCaskill installed as a -600 favorite. The second title fight and final bout on the undercard will see Murodjon Akhmadaliev put his IBF and WBA “super” junior featherweight titles on the line as a -700 favorite against Ronny Rios.

Full Card for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai