Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for Saturday’s title bout

This coming weekend brings three significant title fights on a DAZN card, and the final bout of the undercard should be a fun one. Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Ronny Rios will meet Saturday evening in a battle for Akhmadaliev’s WBA and IBF junior featherweight titles.

How to watch Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios

The main card for this event gets started at 8 p.m. ET. It’s not entirely clear how many bouts will be on the main card. If it’s just the three title bouts, Akhmadaliev-Rios ring walks could happen as soon as 9 p.m. If we see some additional fights on the main card, they could hit the ring closer to 10 p.m.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Akhmadaliev only has ten fights under his belt, but he’s made a name for himself in the junior featherweight division. He is 10-0 and already has five championship bouts to his credit. He won and retained the WBA Inter-Continental title in two 2018 fights. In 2020, he claimed the WBA (Super) and IBF (Super) titles with a split decision win over Daniel Roman. He has two successful defenses of them since and is 10-0 heading into this bout. His most recent bout saw him claim a unanimous decision over Jose Velasquez last November.

Rios is 33-3 and is fighting in his sixth title bout and second for a major title. He lost a unanimous decision to Rey Vargas in 2017 for the WBC title. He won three of his other four title bouts for secondary titles. His last fight was over a year ago, claiming a unanimous decision over Oscar Negrete in February 2021.

Moneyline

Akhmadaliev: -700

Rios: +475

Winning method

Akhmadaliev by Decision or technical decision: +200

Akhmadaliev by KO, TKO, or DQ: -160

Draw: +2000

Rios by Decision or technical decision: +800

Rios by KO, TKO, or DQ: +1200

Full Card for Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios