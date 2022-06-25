Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for Saturday’s title bout

The junior bantamweight division is in the spotlight Saturday night and features a battle of young vs. old. WBC champ Jesse Rodriguez is making his first title defense as he faces off against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. The bout main events a DAZN card in San Antonio, Texas that gets started at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

The Rodriguez-Sor Rungvisai main event is expected to get started in the 11 p.m. hour when the two fighters head to the ring. In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Rodriguez is 22 and only has 15 fights under his belt, but he’s already claimed a championship. In his last bout, he won the vacant WBC title with a unanimous decision win over Carlos Cuadras.

Sor Rungvisai is 35 and has a 50-5-1 career record. He’s won three straight bouts since losing a unanimous decision to Juan Francisco Estrada that cost him the WBC and The Ring junior bantamweight titles. Prior to that he had won 20 straight bouts, which coincidentally enough followed a loss to Cuadras that cost him the WBC title.

Odds

Moneyline

Rodriguez: -450

Sor Rungvisai: +340

Winning method

Rodriguez by Decision or technical decision: -150

Rodriguez by KO, TKO, or DQ: +260

Draw: +1800

Sor Rungvisai by Decision or technical decision: +750

Sor Rungvisai by KO, TKO, or DQ: +650

Full Card for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai