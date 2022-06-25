Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for Saturday’s title bout

The junior bantamweight division is in the spotlight Saturday night and features a battle of young vs. old. WBC champ Jesse Rodriguez is making his first title defense as he faces off against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. The bout main events a DAZN card in San Antonio, Texas that gets started at 8 p.m. ET.
How to watch Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
The Rodriguez-Sor Rungvisai main event is expected to get started in the 11 p.m. hour when the two fighters head to the ring. In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.
Fighter history
Rodriguez is 22 and only has 15 fights under his belt, but he’s already claimed a championship. In his last bout, he won the vacant WBC title with a unanimous decision win over Carlos Cuadras.
Sor Rungvisai is 35 and has a 50-5-1 career record. He’s won three straight bouts since losing a unanimous decision to Juan Francisco Estrada that cost him the WBC and The Ring junior bantamweight titles. Prior to that he had won 20 straight bouts, which coincidentally enough followed a loss to Cuadras that cost him the WBC title.
Odds
Moneyline
Rodriguez: -450
Sor Rungvisai: +340
Winning method
Rodriguez by Decision or technical decision: -150
Rodriguez by KO, TKO, or DQ: +260
Draw: +1800
Sor Rungvisai by Decision or technical decision: +750
Sor Rungvisai by KO, TKO, or DQ: +650
Full Card for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
- Main event: Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, 12 rounds, for Rodriguez’s WBC junior bantamweight title
- Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios, 12 rounds, for Akhmadaliev’s IBF junior featherweight title and WBA “super” junior featherweight title
- Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra, 10 rounds, for McCaskill’s WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO, The Ring women’s welterweight titles
- Raymond Ford vs. Richard Medina, 10 rounds, featherweights
- Marc Castro vs. Omar Castillo, 8 rounds, lightweights
- Nikita Ababiy vs. Noe Larios Jr., 8 rounds, junior middleweights
- Jesus Martinez vs. Keven Monroy, 4 rounds, bantamweigh