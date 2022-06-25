Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for Saturday’s title bout

The women’s undisputed welterweight title is on the line Saturday evening in San Antonio, Texas. Jessican McCaskill puts her crown on the line when she faces Alma Ibarra. The bout is part of a DAZN card that gets underway at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch McCaskill vs. Ibarra

McCaskill-Ibarra is the first of three title fights on the card. It’s unclear how many of the fights below are on the main card. If McCaskill-Ibarra is the first fight of a three-fight main card, the women will head to the ring just after 8 p.m. If not, we can expect them sometime in the 9 p.m. hour.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you can watch the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or gaming consoles.

Fighter history

McCaskill is 11-2 and the queen of the welterweight division. She moved up to the division after four title fights across lightweight and junior welterweight. Her first fight at welterweight saw her win a majority decision over Cecilia Brækhus in 2020 to claim the undisputed title. The two rematched in 2021 with McCaskill winning again to add the inaugural The Ring title to her collection. She followed that up with a seventh-round TKO of Kandi Wyatt to retain her titles last December.

Ibarra is 10-1 and competing in her second championship bout. In November 2019, she lost a unanimous decision to Raquel Miller for the WBA’s interim junior middleweight title. She’s won three straight fights since, including her own decision win over Wyatt last August. She’s coming off a February win over Laura Cubos Ramos in which the latter retired after two rounds.

Moneyline

McCaskill: -600

Ibarra: +425

Winning method

McCaskill by Decision or technical decision: -225

McCaskill by KO, TKO, or DQ: +330

Draw: +1800

Ibarra by Decision or technical decision: +1100

Ibarra by KO, TKO, or DQ: +750

Full Card for Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra