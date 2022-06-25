Best MLB bets to consider for Saturday, June 25

We’ve got a loaded Saturday slate in MLB, headlined by the top teams in each league going against each other. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros meet early, while the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers get a primetime slot. There are plenty of other great matchups for bettors to target, with several run line favorites coming in at plus money.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for DAY’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, June 25

Twins -1.5 vs. Rockies (+110)

The Twins have gotten off to a great start this season and are tied for the AL Central lead. They get to go up against Antonio Senzatela, who has given up 33 hits in his last four games. While most of that came in a 14-1 loss to the Marlins, the Rockies haven’t been good this year. Take the Twins on the run line as a nice plus-money play.

Athletics-Royals under 9.5 runs (-105)

The two pitchers have massive ERAs, with Jared Koenig carrying a 6.59 mark for the A’s while Brad Keller sports a 4.30 mark for the Royals. However, these are two of the worst offensive teams in the league. This total is a bit high, even with bad pitching on the mound for both teams.

Mets -1.5 vs. Marlins (+100)

New York is 4-1 against its division rival this season, including winning the last two contests. The Mets covered this run line in three out of four wins and get to face Trevor Rogers and his 5.83 ERA. Take New York on the run line at plus money Saturday.

Blue Jays-Brewers over 8 runs (+100)

This is an interesting one, because Corbin Burnes carries a 2.31 ERA for the Brewers this season. The Blue Jays are one of the best offensive teams in the league, averaging 4.74 runs per game. The Brewers aren’t far behind at 4.34 runs per game and get a good matchup with Yusei Kikuchi. It’ll be close, but take the over here.

