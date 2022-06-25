Orioles vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Orioles and White Sox square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Spenser Watkins (0-1, 6.00 ERA) will start for the Orioles while the White Sox will counter with Lance Lynn (1-0, 5.79 ERA) as their starter.

Despite many brushing off the Orioles as a non-competitive team in the short term, they have admittedly flipped the script as of late. Baltimore is 7-3 over their last 10 games which includes a 2-0 lead in their current series with the White Sox. Friday’s 4-1 win over Chicago was sparked by Austin Voth and four relievers’ combined one-hitter that bumped the extended Chicago’s losing streak to three games heading into Saturday.

Chicago’s loss on Friday extends their three-game losing streak and drops them to 33-36, good for third in the AL Central. After many had pegged the White Sox as favorites to win the division early on they find themselves on the outside looking in for an AL Wild Card spot, sitting 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays. Lynn’s return is a bright spot for a roster that has been plagued with injuries, including the continued absence of slugger Eloy Jimenez.

Orioles vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Spenser Watkins vs. Lance Lynn

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast:

White Sox local broadcast:

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5 (+100)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Orioles +160, White Sox -190

Moneyline pick: White Sox -190

Chicago has been plagued with injuries and their 0-2 series deficit against Baltimore isn’t encouraging, but I can’t see them getting swept in this four-game homestand. After Friday’s one-hit team performance I expect a much better outing on Saturday and I’m leaning with the White Sox to get a much-needed win.

Player prop pick: Andrew Vaughn over 0.5 RBIs (+130)

While there haven’t been many matchups between Watkins and these White Sox hitters in the past, Vaugh has homered against him in two at-bats. It’s a small sample size but given the team’s overall underwhelming performance at the plate on Friday, I expect better on Saturday. I’m taking Vaugh to replicate his success against Watkins and going with the over on his RBIs.

