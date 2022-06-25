Rockies vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins square off on Saturday, June 25 with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN and will be available to watch on FOX. Colorado will start Antonio Senzatela (3-3, 4.42 ERA) while Minnesota counters with Chris Archer (1-3, 3.44 ERA).

The Rockies (31-40) were able to end a three-game losing streak with the narrow 1-0 victory in the series opener on Friday. German Marquez picked up his fourth win of the year with only one run of support. Charlie Blackman grounded into a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning which allowed Connor Joe to score and it was enough for the win. Senzatela will be making his 12th appearance of the season. In his last outing, he pitched six innings and gave up six hits and one earned run while striking out three on the way to his third win of the year.

The Twins (39-33) suffered a tough loss on Friday and are now 1-4 over their last five games. They remain tied in the AL Central with the Cleveland Guardians, but they need to get off their losing streak soon. They especially need to build momentum against Colorado because they will then travel to Cleveland for a five-game set next week. Archer will be starting his 14th game of the season. He last got rocked by the Arizona Diamondbacks and only pitched four innings and gave up three hits and two earned runs while striking out three.

Rockies vs. Twins

Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Chris Archer

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Minnesota -1.5

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Colorado +155, Minnesota -180

Moneyline pick: Colorado +155

Senzatela has gotten knocked around this year, but Archer has just been bad recently for Minnesota. He was signed as a veteran arm to eat innings and that is about all that he is doing well at the moment. The Rockies are coming off a ridiculous win where they won on a fielder’s choice, but momentum is momentum. Rockies take this one and the Twins stay on their slide.

Player prop pick: Chris Archer under 3.5 strikeouts (-120)

Again, I don’t think Archer is going to have a good outing. He hasn’t struck out more than three batters in each of his last five starts. Archer isn’t missing many bats and that trend continues on Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.