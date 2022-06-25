Mets vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at LoanDepot in Miami, FL, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chris Bassitt (5-5, 4.03 ERA) will get the nod on the mound for the Mets while Trevor Rogers (3-6, 5.83 ERA) will start for the Marlins

New York (46-26) opened the series a 5-3 victory last night, maintaining its strong grip on top of the NL East standing with a five-game lead on the Braves. Tied 2-2 in the top of the sixth, Francisco Lindor blew the game open with a bases loaded double that scored all three runners. Closer Edwin Diaz allowed two hits in the bottom of the ninth but was able to shut the door to secure the win.

Miami (32-37) had its three-game winning streak snapped in a game where it produced 11 hits at the plate. The Marlins were able to cut into the deficit with a bases loaded walk in the seventh but that was the end of their scoring efforts for the evening. The loss was a rare setback for NL Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara, who gave up six hits and four earned runs in seven innings.

Mets vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Trevor Rogers

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (+110)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Mets -150, Marlins +130

Moneyline pick: Mets -150

We’ll go chalk and go with the Mets this afternoon. The team should be able to take advantage of Rogers, who has given up at least three earned runs in five of his last six starts.

Player prop pick: Chris Bassitt over 18.5 outs recorded (+100)

Bassitt has gone at least 6.1 innings on the mound in his last two starts and if the Mets are able to establish an early lead, they may give Bassitt the leeway to do it again. Take the over.

