Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai odds: junior bantamweight title odds heading into Saturday

Expect another action fight from the junior bantamweight division WBC champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (15-0, 10 KOs) defends against former champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43KOs) at TechPort Arena in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday June, 25. The fight card will be streamed on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Rodriguez, 22, will have the hometown crowd behind him in his first defense of his title. He won the “regular” WBC belt with a unanimous decision win over Carlos Cuadras in a fight that was originally scheduled for Rungvisai, but he had to withdraw the week of the fight. Rungvisai, 35, is looking to re-establish himself among the best 115-pounders in the world. He won the WBC title over Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez on March 16, 2017. Rungvisai successfully defended the title four times before losing to Juan Francisco Estrada on April 26, 2019.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Rodriguez vs. Rungvisai

Odds to win

Rodriguez -500

Rungvisai +340

Total rounds

Over 10.5 -300

Under 10.5 +225

To go the distance

Yes -225

No +165

Fight outcome

Rodriguez by Decision -150

Rodriguez by KO, TKO or DQ +260

Draw +1800

Rungvisai by Decision +750

Rungvisai by KO, TKO or DQ +650

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.