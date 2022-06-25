Pick on the Total of Phillies-Padres for Saturday

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the hottest teams in baseball, going 15-5 in their first 20 games since firing Joe Girardi and will look to continue their winning ways on Saturday in San Diego against the Padres.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres (-115, 7.5)

Phillies starter Zach Eflin has some of the biggest home and road splits in the league, posting a 1.95 home ERA to a 7.96!road ERA despite five of the eight home runs he has allowed coming at home and overall is getting 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Phillies provide an offense behind him that is averaging nearly 1.5 home runs per game on the road, which is second in the National League and their 5.1 runs per game on the road are third in the National League.

The Padres will look to keep the Phillies offense at bay is Blake Snell, who’s command has been off this season with 5.2 walks per nine innings with a 5.46 ERA with at least three runs allowed in four of his six starts.

The Padres have allowed at least four runs in eight of their last 11 games and with the Phillies 20th in bullpen ERA, Saturday’s games figures to showcase lots of offense.

The Play: Phillies vs Padres Over 7.5

