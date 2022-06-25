Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The women’s undisputed welterweight championship is on the line Saturday evening when Jessica McCaskill puts her crown on the line against Alma Ibarra. The bout is part of a three-title boxing card in San Antonio that gets started at 8 p.m. ET and airs on DAZN.

McCaskill holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring welterweight titles. She moved up from the lightweight division after a loss to Katie Taylor and has rung up control of the junior welterweight and then welterweight divisions.

She’s a sizable favorite in Sunday’s about against Ibarra, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at -650. Ibarra comes into the bout with a 10-1 record and is fighting in just the second championship bout of her pro career. She is a +425 underdog. The favored outcome is McCaskill by decision at -225 and then McCaskill by stoppage at +330. If Ibarra claims an upset, a stoppage is +750 and a decision is +1100.

We’ll be providing round-by-round scoring below until a winner is determined.

Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD