Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The junior bantamweight division gets the spotlight on Saturday night when Jesse Rodriguez puts his WBC title on the line against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. The bout serves as the main event of a DAZN card that gets started at 8 p.m ET in San Antonio.

This is an interesting one in part because of who lines up where in the division. Rodriguez is the champ and with a 15-0 record is a -525 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, Sor Rungvisai is the higher ranked fighter at The Ring, but a +360 underdog. The esteemed boxing outlet ranks Sor Rungvisai as the No. 1 contender to division champ Juan Francisco Estrada, while Rodriguez ranks No. 6. If Rodriguez can handle his business, he could likely get in line for a unification bout with Fernando Martinez or Kazuto Ioka, if not getting a bigger fight against Estrada.

The favored winning outcome is Rodriguez at -150, and that’s followed by a Rodriguez stoppage at +260. Sor Rungvisai by stoppage is +650 and by decision is +750.

We’ll be providing round-by-round scoring below for Rodriguez-Sor Rungvisai until a winner is determined.

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai round-by-round results

