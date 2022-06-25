Is Novak Djokovic playing at Wimbledon in 2022?

Wimbledon 2022 is set to begin Monday, June 27 and Novak Djokovic will look to defend his 2021 title at the famous London event. Djokovic is the top seed in the competition and will start his title defense against Kwon Soon-woo.

Djokovic has been in the news a lot regarding his COVID-19 vaccination status, which famously kept him out of the Australian Open this year. He was able to participate in the French Open and got knocked out by Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinal round.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Djokovic is a heavy favorite to win the competition at -120. Matteo Berrettini has the next-best odds at +550, which tells you how the oddsmakers feel here. Djokovic came one win short of completing the calendar Slam in 2021, and he won’t have that opportunity in 2022. However, a win at Wimbledon would show everyone he’s still one of the best in the world and has a lot left in the tank.