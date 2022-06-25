Is Carlos Alcaraz playing at Wimbledon in 2022?

Wimbledon 2022 is set to begin Monday, June 27 at the famous All England Club in London, with Novak Djokovic looking to defend his 2021 men’s singles championship. One of the challengers for that crown will be Carlos Alcaraz, who is playing at Wimbledon despite nursing an elbow injury.

Alcaraz was unable to play some of his tune-up games due to the injury, but appears to be ready for the main event. The 19-year old phenom is the No. 5 seed and priced at +1400 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win Wimbledon. He’s behind Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini and Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz has not won a Grand Slam event yet, but he’s started to come into his own over the last two years and is getting big results. He finished in the quarterfinals at the French Open, matching his best finish at a Slam event. He’ll hope to make it all the way at Wimbledon.