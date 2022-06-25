Is Barbora Krejčíková playing at Wimbledon in 2022?

Another Grand Slam title is there for the taking when Wimbledon 2022 gets going Monday, June 27. Reigning women’s singles champion Ashleigh Barty has retired from the sport, opening up a lot of possibilities in that bracket.

Barbora Krejčíková is expected to one of the title contenders, although she’s listed as a longshot to win on DraftKings Sportsbook at +10000. That’s largely due to some injury issues she’s faced heading into this tournament.

Krejčíková was dealing with an elbow injury, forcing her out of action for nearly three months. She came back in the French Open but was upset in the first round by Diane Parry. She had to withdraw from the double’s competition due to testing positive for COVID-19.

In the first round at Wimbledon 2022, Krejčíková will be facing Maryna Zanevska. She’ll hope to fare better here than the French Open.