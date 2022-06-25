Tina Charles, Phoenix Mercury agree on contract divorce

The Phoenix Mercury and star center Tina Charles have agreed to a contract divorce, according to the team. The Mercury sit at 6-12 on the season, eight games behind the Western conference leaders Las Vegas Aces. Phoenix was in the WNBA Finals last season, but have decided to start shedding players as this campaign appears to be over.

Charles is second on the team in points and rebounds, averaging 17.3 and 7.3 respectively. She’s a two-time NCAA champion with the UConn Huskies and has been a WNBA All-Star eight times. She’s now free to sign with any team and should attract a ton on interest from contenders, provided they have the resources to sign her.

The Las Vegas Aces, Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun are all likely to look at Charles as a potential addition. She began her WNBA career in Connecticut, so we’ll see if there’s a reunion there in the near future.