Dame posts interesting Instagram with KD in Trail Blazers jersey

The NBA offseason is always kicked up a notch and this year is no different. With a lackluster free agent class, of course there are trade rumors swirling with a lot of big names, including Brooklyn Nets SF Kevin Durant. Well, we got some cryptic posts going now. Damian LIllard posted a picture of KD in a Portland Trail Blazers jersey on his Instagram on Saturday afternoon.

Damian Lillard’s latest IG story ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qnE7XxeWNh — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 25, 2022

There’s many who believe the Nets will try and ship out both KD and PG Kyrie Irving after their failed experiment in Brooklyn. Durant is signed to a massive contract through the 2025-26 season. There have been rumors going around of KD’s future with the Nets. The Big 3 of KD, Irving and James Harden was a disaster and now the team has very little assets and are tied up with two superstars (well one). Irving has a player option for next season and could choose to opt out if Durant forces a trade.

As for the Blazers, they appear ready to go all-in to try and make Dame happy. Portland has a handful of assets that could make a KD trade work. The Blazers also have the cap space at this point and may be OK dipping into the luxury a bit if it means getting back to the Western Conference Finals with KD and Dame.

Portland just traded for Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons and selected Shaedon Sharpe with the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night. The Blazers would need to include a ton of future picks in a deal for KD, considering the Nets don’t necessarily NEED to deal him. This feels like a long shot and is likely just trolling coming from Lillard. If it does have any legs, it would make for some high drama next season.

You’d have to think a team led by KD and Dame would make the playoffs. If it sets up a series with the defending champion Golden State Warriors, I highly doubt anyone would be upset with that. It’s a pipe dream for now. This is also the NBA we’re talking about.

Anything is possible.

— Kevin Garnett