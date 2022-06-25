Bryce Harper exits game against Padres after being hit in left hand

Bryce Harper exited the Philadelphia Phillies game on Saturday against the San Diego Padres after getting hit by a pitch. Lefty Blake Snell threw a ball up-and-in that initially looked like it caught Harper in the head. Fortunately, it didn’t, but Harper got his left hand up and took the pitch straight to it. He was clearly in a lot of pain and was removed from the game.

Bryce Harper is out of the game after getting hit in the hand. This could be devastating for the Phillies season.

pic.twitter.com/ST3Mmxze2d — Phillies Nation (@PhilliesNation) June 26, 2022

Losing Harper for any substantial amount of time would be horrible for Philadelphia. They are 37-35 ahead of Saturday’s game and are in third place in the NL East. He leads the team in batting average hitting .320 through 63 games with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. Harper plays with an intensity that is hard to find and he has been the life force of this team.

No timetable is immediately available for if his thumb is broken, but it is safe to assume he will miss tomorrow’s season finale against the Padres.