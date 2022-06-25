 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bryce Harper exits game against Padres after being hit in left hand

Bryce Harper got nailed in the left hand by Blake Snell and leaves the game in a lot of pain.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
/ new
Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies falls after being hit with a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres June 25, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Bryce Harper exited the Philadelphia Phillies game on Saturday against the San Diego Padres after getting hit by a pitch. Lefty Blake Snell threw a ball up-and-in that initially looked like it caught Harper in the head. Fortunately, it didn’t, but Harper got his left hand up and took the pitch straight to it. He was clearly in a lot of pain and was removed from the game.

Losing Harper for any substantial amount of time would be horrible for Philadelphia. They are 37-35 ahead of Saturday’s game and are in third place in the NL East. He leads the team in batting average hitting .320 through 63 games with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. Harper plays with an intensity that is hard to find and he has been the life force of this team.

No timetable is immediately available for if his thumb is broken, but it is safe to assume he will miss tomorrow’s season finale against the Padres.

More From DraftKings Nation