What time is the 2022 Ally 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, June 26 with the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. The race starts at 5 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on nbcsports.com/live. The race is 300 laps for a title of 400 miles. The first stage will be 90 laps, the second will be 95 and the final lap will be 115 laps.

The Ally 400 was first held last year, and Kyle Larson took the checkered flag with a time of 3:30:23. The race wasn’t extended or delayed by weather, so it’s safe to assume that we are in for over three hours for a race. This is the 17th race of the 26-race season so we are nearing the halfway mark of the Cup Series season.

Larson heads into race day with the best odds to win the 2022 Ally 400. He is installed at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson is followed by Kyle Busch (+750), Chase Elliott (+800), Ross Chastain (+800) and Denny Hamlin (+1000). Larson won the race at California on February 27th and this would be his second win of the season if he pulls it off.