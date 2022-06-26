How to watch NASCAR’s Ally 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action this weekend with the second running of the Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway. The green flag will drop for the 300-lap, 399-mile event at 4 p.m. ET. The race ran its inaugural event in the 2021 season.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Ally 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, June 26

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Though Kyle Larson has just one Cup Series win under his belt this season, he’s still installed as the favorite to win the Ally 400 on DraftKings Sportsbook at +450. He won last year’s event with a time of 3 hours and 30 minutes before eventually going on to win the Cup Series Championship. Ross Chastain, who came in second, has third-best odds to win at +800, currently sitting as the No. 2 ranked driver in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.