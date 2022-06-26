NASCAR results: Who won the Ally 400 race? Who wrecked?

NASCAR will run the 2022 Ally 400 on Sunday, June 26. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 5 p.m. ET, with the race airing on NBC.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

This will be the second running of this race and the Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tennessee will host the event. Kyle Larson won the inaugural race in 3:30:23. The race didn’t go to overtime or anything so you can expect this race to last close to that.

Larson heads into race day with the best odds to win the 2022 Ally 400. He is installed at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson is followed by Ross Chastain (+600), Denny Hamlin (+800), Chase Elliott (+900) and Joey Logano (+1000). Larson won the race at California on February 27th and this would be his second win of the season if he pulls it off. Hamlin will start on the pole.