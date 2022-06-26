 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR results: Who won the Ally 400 race? Who wrecked?

NASCAR ran the 2022 Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday. We break down notable moments from the race, any significant wrecks, and who won.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR signage on display prior to the running of the 2nd annual NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 on June 26, 2022 at Nashville SuperSpeedway in Nashville, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR will run the 2022 Ally 400 on Sunday, June 26. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 5 p.m. ET, with the race airing on NBC.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

This will be the second running of this race and the Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tennessee will host the event. Kyle Larson won the inaugural race in 3:30:23. The race didn’t go to overtime or anything so you can expect this race to last close to that.

Larson heads into race day with the best odds to win the 2022 Ally 400. He is installed at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson is followed by Ross Chastain (+600), Denny Hamlin (+800), Chase Elliott (+900) and Joey Logano (+1000). Larson won the race at California on February 27th and this would be his second win of the season if he pulls it off. Hamlin will start on the pole.

2022 Ally 400 entry list

No. Driver Car # Manufacturer
No. Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Denny Hamlin 11 Toyota
2 Joey Logano 22 Ford
3 Kyle Larson 5 Chevrolet
4 Chase Elliott 9 Chevrolet
5 Daniel Suárez 99 Chevrolet
6 Ryan Blaney 12 Ford
7 Ross Chastain 1 Chevrolet
8 Kevin Harvick 4 Ford
9 Christopher Bell 20 Toyota
10 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Toyota
11 Aric Almirola 10 Ford
12 Alex Bowman 48 Chevrolet
13 William Byron 24 Chevrolet
14 A. J. Allmendinger 16 Chevrolet
15 Chris Buescher 17 Ford
16 Tyler Reddick 8 Chevrolet
17 Cole Custer 41 Ford
18 Michael McDowell 34 Ford
19 Kurt Busch 45 Toyota
20 Austin Dillon 3 Chevrolet
21 Justin Haley 31 Chevrolet
22 Corey LaJoie 7 Chevrolet
23 Erik Jones 43 Chevrolet
24 Austin Cindric 2 Ford
25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Chevrolet
26 Harrison Burton 21 Ford
27 Brad Keselowski 6 Ford
28 Chase Briscoe 14 Ford
29 Ty Dillon 42 Chevrolet
30 Bubba Wallace 23 Toyota
31 Cody Ware 51 Ford
32 J. J. Yeley 15 Ford
33 Todd Gilliland 38 Ford
34 Josh Bilicki 77 Chevrolet
35 B. J. McLeod 78 Ford
36 Kyle Busch 18 Toyota

