How much will the winner of the 2022 Travelers Championship receive?

With $8.3 million available, the 2022 Travelers Championship is paying about the standard rate that a regular PGA Tour stop gives away on an average week nowadays. And while that is miles from the $25 million that will be on offer to a weaker field next weekend at Pumpkin Ridge for the LIV Tour, it’s still a significant increase over last year’s $7.4 million on offer.

Entering the final round on Sunday, Xander Schauffele at -17 has a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay on the Par 70 course at TPC River Highlands. Cantlay cut that deficit significantly on Saturday, starting the round five shots adrift of his third round playing partner, but firing a 63 to keep the pressure on entering Sunday.

A total of 71 golfers made the cut, meaning the PGA Tour will be adding a few dollars to the pool for those players that finish between No. 66-71 in the final rankings. This ensures every player that survives the Friday cut is guaranteed to go home with at least a $15,000 paycheck.

The winner also receives 500 FedEx Cup points, which is important as there are just six weeks left before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin. There’s also 50 Official World Golf Ranking points on offer, a PGA Tour exemption through the end of the 2024 season, as well as exemptions for the 2023 Masters, 2023 PGA Championship, and the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the individual prize money for the 2022 Travelers Championship: