Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe trophy as 2022 NHL playoff MVP

The Colorado Avalanche clinched the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 win in Game 6 over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The Avalanche were able to knock off the two-time defending champions to win their first Stanley Cup since 2001. Colorado has had some legendary players and two legendary Conn Smythe winners in Joe Sakic and Patrick Roy. So who is going to join those two in Avalanche lore? Let’s take a look.

2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner

Cale Makar

Conn Smythe Trophy goes to defenseman Cale Makar pic.twitter.com/6mfggXfkkI — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) June 27, 2022

The Avalanche defenseman was probably going to win this award regardless of the outcome of this series. He’s been the best player in the playoffs since what feels like the first-round sweep of the Nashville Predators. The Avalanche have, for lack of a better term, steamrolled their way to a Cup victory, winning three of four series in five or fewer games. Makar is the engine that really keeps the Avalanche train rolling. Let’s take a look at what he did in the postseason.

Makar finished with the Avalanche postseason lead in points at 29 in 20 games. He entered Game 6 at -300 to win the Conn Smythe trophy with teammate Nathan MacKinnon at +800 to win the trophy as playoff MVP. Prior to the series beginning, Makar was +180 and the favorite to win Conn Smythe. Back after the Avs swept the Preds in the first round, Makar’s odds were at +600. It’s been easy to track his ascent to playoff MVP. Makar also led the Avs in ice time per game and played in all situations, anchoring the most lethal offense in the NHL.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.