Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, June 26

We have a full 15-game slate on deck for the MLB today and as always, there’s plenty of team stacks that can earn you big money in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Sunday, June 26.

Red Sox vs. Guardians, 1:40 p.m. ET

3B Rafael Devers ($6,200)

2B Trevor Story ($5,200)

C Christian Vázquez ($3,800)

OF Jarren Duran ($3,500)

The Boston lineup will have a favorable matchup this afternoon when going up against Cleveland starter Aaron Vivale. The righty has gotten it together with just two earned runs in his last two starts, but his 7.25 ERA suggests that’s he’s always just a few bad pitches away from things snowballing on him.

That presents another big opportunity for Devers, who is averaging 10.2 fantasy points per game and Story, who is a dangerous weapon when he’s on. Prior to sitting out of Saturday’s game, Vázquez went 7-18 with two home runs and three doubles in his previous five outings, making him a really good value option for DFS users. Duran also shares that value designation after going 4-5 with a double and an RBI in yesterday’s 4-2 victory.

Twins vs. Rockies, 2:10 p.m. ET

OF Byron Buxton ($6,100)

SS Carlos Correa ($5,500)

OF Max Kepler ($4,900)

1B Alex Kirilloff ($3,200)

Minnesota will close out its weekend home series against Colorado this afternoon and will look to hammer Rockies starter Ryan Feltner, who has given up 15 hits and 11 earned runs in his last three starts.

Buxton once again comes in as the top fantasy option for the Twins lineup, averaging 9.4 points per game. He got one hit in yesterday’s 6-0 victory but it was an effective one as an RBI triple. Correa is the most consistent hitter in the lineup batting .300 while Kepler is a boom-or-bust candidate most days. Kirilloff went 1-3 with three RBI in yesterday’s win and while he’s batting just .189 on the year, we’ll call a heat check for him and predict he’ll be an effective tool at the plate once again.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. ET

SS Javier Báez ($4,300)

C Eric Haase ($2,900)

OF Victor Reyes ($2,600)

1B Miguel Cabrera ($2,400)

Detroit will go for a rare sweep this afternoon when closing out its road series at Arizona. The Tigers aren’t normally a team that we consider for team stacks but consider the pitching matchup that awaits them.

The D-Backs are calling up veteran pitcher Dallas Keuchel to start this afternoon, who was released by the White Sox last month. Being that he’s a former AL Central starter, the Tigers lineup have a ton of familiarity with him that may play in their favor this afternoon. Given Keuchel’s struggles and him making his first start in exactly one month, the Detroit lineup could have extreme fantasy value today.