Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, June 26

With 15 games on Sunday’s MLB slate, there are plenty of great opportunities for bettors to take advantage when it comes to player props. Here’s some of the props we like for today’s action.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, June 26

Shane McClanahan over 18.5 outs vs. Pirates (+135)

The Rays were bringing McClanahan along a bit slowly in the early part of the season, but he’s turned into a strong starter. He’s gone six or more innings in each of the last eight games, and a bad Pirates lineup should allow him to get to 6.1 innings. At plus money, this is one of the best plays of the day.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. home run vs. Brewers (+250)

Guerrero Jr. has hit eight home runs so far this month, but hasn’t gone deep in the last five contests. Brewers starter Chi Chi Gonzalez has a 6.75 ERA entering today’s game, so this is a great chance for Guerrero Jr. to add a home run.

Evan Longoria over 0.5 hits vs. Reds (-215)

It’s been a nice hitting streak of late for Longoria, who’s registered at least one hit in six straight games. Back him to keep it going against Reds pitcher Tyler Mahle, who has given up 75 hits in 15 starts.

