MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Sunday, June 26

It’s another loaded Sunday slate in MLB, which means plenty of options when setting your DFS lineups on DraftKings. We’ll take a look at the afternoon slate of games for the top pitchers, hitters and value plays.

Top Pitchers

Dylan Cease, CWS vs. BAL ($9,600) — Cease has gone over 20 DKFP in his last three outings, including a 33.7-point effort against the Blue Jays last time out. The Orioles got going offensively Saturday but should come back to Earth Sunday. Back Cease to have another great start.

Shane McClanahan, TB vs. PIT ($10,300) — This is a combination of an excellent pitcher going up against a poor lineup. McClanahan is 7-3 with a 1.81 ERA going up against one of the worst offenses in the league. He’s gone over 20 DKFP in eight straight games, with six of those outings topping 25 DKFP and three topping 30 DKFP. This isn’t a matchup to overthink.

Top Hitters

Paul Goldschmidt, STL vs. CHC ($6,100) — Goldschmidt has been one of the most consistent players in baseball this year. He’s hitting .338 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs. The Cardinals star went 2-4 Saturday for 8.0 DKFP. He is a solid play in Sunday lineups.

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. HOU ($6,300) — It was a rough afternoon for Judge and the Yankees, as they suffered a combined no-hitter at the hands of the Astros. Back the slugger to bounce back in a big way Sunday. Judge usually follows up his duds with massive production.

Value Pitcher

Brady Singer, KC vs. OAK ($8,100) — There isn’t a lot of good value on the afternoon slate when it comes to pitching. Singer hasn’t been great, but he’s been serviceable enough where he can shut down a poor Athletics offense. He managed 9.2 DKFP in his last outing against Oakland a week ago.

Value Hitter

Matt Chapman, TOR vs. MIL ($3,600) — Chapman is swinging a hot bat right now, producing 37.0 DKFP over the last two games against Milwaukee. With Chi Chi Gonzalez carrying a 6.75 ERA into Sunday’s game, Chapman could keep his great play going with relative ease.