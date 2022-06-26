Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, June 26

We’re have an action packed Sunday in the MLB today as 15 games are set to take place across the league. Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, June 26

The 52-win Yankees are on a rare two-game losing streak and suffered the indignity of being no-hit by the Astros pitchers yesterday afternoon. One can expect Aaron Judge and company to come out guns blazing this afternoon and pummel Houston starter Jose Urquidy. Lay it with the Bronx Bombers.

Rays moneyline vs. Pirates (-245)

After a two-week slump filled with injuries and close losses, the Rays have gotten some of their mojo back this weekend. The team has pulled off back-to-back walkoff victories against the Pirates and will be sending AL Cy Young candidate Shane McClanahan to the mound this afternoon. On top of that, Wander Franco has been activated from IL and could be making his return to the lineup today. The Tampa Bay moneyline is an easy choice.

Reds-Giants over 8 runs (+105)

The Reds and Giants will wrap up their weekend series at Oracle Park this afternoon and this could be a relatively high-scoring affair. Cincinnati is sending Tyler Mahle to the mound, who has a 4.57 ERA and gave up 12 hits against the Dodgers on Monday. Meanwhile, San Francisco starter Anthony DeSclafani has given up 10 earned runs in his last two starts. Hammer the over.

White Sox under 4.5 runs vs. Orioles (+110)

This has been a miserable home series for the White Sox and they’re on the verge of being on the wrong end of a four-game sweep. The bats have not been effective against the O’s as they have only pushed across three runs in three games. There may be a better effort against the shaky Jordan Lyles this afternoon but I’d still go with the under here.

