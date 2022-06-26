Dodgers vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves square off on Sunday, June 26 with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta and will be available to watch on ESPN. Tony Gonsolin (9-0, 1.58 ERA) looks to continue his hot start to the year for Los Angeles while Atlanta will send Spencer Strider (3-2, 3.40 ERA) to the mound.

The Dodgers (44-26) weren’t able to ride the momentum from the series opener on Friday and took the 5-3 loss on Saturday. They are still 4-1 over their last five games and remain atop the NL West. Gonsolin has been one of the best pitchers in baseball and will be making his 14th start of the year and his second against Atlanta. In the first, he pitched six innings and gave up one hit and struck out three for his first win of the year. Los Angeles will head back west for a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies starting Monday.

The Braves (42-31) find themselves 3-2 over their last five games. They welcomed Freddie Freeman back to Atlanta on Friday and took the 4-1 loss. The Braves battled back on Saturday on the back of Dansby Swanson and Marcell Ozuna each hitting a two-run home run. Strider will be making his 17th appearance of the season and his sixth start. In his last, he pitched only 3.2 innings and gave up six hits and six earned runs while not factoring into the decision.

Dodgers vs. Braves

Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Spencer Strider

First pitch: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Los Angeles -115, Atlanta -105

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles -115

The MLB as a whole hasn’t been able to figure out Gonsolin who is tied for the league lead in wins. He has won five straight decisions and has only given up three earned runs this month. Atlanta is a strong team, but Gonsolin makes the Dodgers even stronger which is a scary thought. Dodgers take the series finale.

Player prop pick: Tony Gonsolin under 5.5 strikeouts (-130)

The wildest thing about Gonsolin’s dominance has been that he isn’t doing it while racking up a ton of punchouts. In fact, he has only had more than five strikeouts in one of his last four starts. He dominated the Braves when he first pitched against them this year and only struck out three.

