How to rewatch Westworld Season 3 ahead of Season 4 Premiere on Sunday, June 26

While Westworld is one of the more critically-acclaimed shows in this era of prestige television, it’s also one of the most intense in terms of plot and needing to keep up with what’s happening.

When you have the same actor playing both the human and host versions of themselves, as well as that same character being shown in various timelines by different actors, it’s pretty easy to be overwhelmed and confused if you’re not paying close attention. And it’s likely your memory has slipped a bit considering there haven’t been any new episodes for more than two years.

Fortunately there are ways to catch a refresh on what’s happened over the first three seasons of Westworld.

How to rewatch Westworld Season 3

Live stream: HBO Max

All three seasons of the show are available for rewatching on HBO Max, which you likely have access to if you’re watching HBO either through your cable provider or the internet already. There are 10 episodes each in Season 1 and Season 2, with Season 3 having just eight. Season 4, which premieres on June 26th at 9 p.m. ET on the HBO channel as well as HBO Max, will be eight episodes as well.

Buy from Amazon Prime

You can also purchase each entire season from 1-3 on Amazon Prime, as the price is $24.99 for Season 1 & 2, which drops to $22.99 for Season 3. Unfortunately there is no rental option available, and if you’re an HBO subscriber already it’s likely you won’t need this as it’s just as easy to use the HBO Max platform to re-watch everything.

Buying from Amazon Prime is a better option for folks not located in the United States that might have a rights issue with being able to stream the show in whatever country they’re located.