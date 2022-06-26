What time does Avalanche vs. Lightning Game 6 in Stanley Cup Final start?

The Stanley Cup Finals are headed back to Florida for Game 6. The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday evening, with the puck dropping just after 8 p.m. ET. The Avalanche lead the series 3-2.

The Lightning kept their Cup chances alive with a goal at 6:22 left in the third period to win Game 5 in Denver and send the series back to Tampa. While the Lightning will be hosting, the Avalanche are slim favorites. They’re installed at -115 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Lightning are -105. The Avalanche are -1.5 on the puck line with the price at +220 while the +1.5 Lightning are priced at -260. Total goals is installed at 6 with the under favored at -115.

Avalanche vs. Lightning: Game 6 start time

Date: Sunday, June 26

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN app

Favorite: Avalanche -115

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll either need a cable-login with access to watch ESPN or a subscription to ESPN+. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $6.99 or pay $69.99 for a full year of access.