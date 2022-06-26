Player prop bets to consider for Avalanche vs. Lightning in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final heads back to Amalie Arena in Tampa tonight for Game 6 between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Colorado is trying to put the Lightning down for good and hoist the Stanley Cup tonight, entering Game 6 with -115 moneyline odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is still alive and is fresh off a clutch 3-2 victory in Game 5 to keep its three-peat hopes alive. The Bolts are looking to go 4-0 in elimination games this postseason and have -105 odds on the moneyline.

Below, we’ll go over some of our favorite player props for tonight’s showdown courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs. Lightning: Game 6 Player props

Andrei Vasilevskiy, over 33.5 saves (-120)

Vasilevskiy is averaging 32.6 saves per game throughout the series with a save percentage at 90.1%. Both teams are going to be aggressive and get plenty of shots on goal opportunity in this one, so take the over for the Bolts goaltender here.

Mikko Rantanen, over 0.5 assists (-130)

Rantanen has been the crucial setup guy for the Avs with eight assists this series, but he didn’t get one in the team’s 3-2 loss in Game 5 on Friday. If the team were to hoist tonight, it will have a large part to do with him making plays with his stick. Take the over.

Gabriel Landeskog, over 0.5 power play points (+165)

Colorado has been extremely dangerous on power plays this series, scoring six goals when having the man advantage. Landeskog has been the middle of all of it, notching two goals and an assist on PP’s. We’ll predict that he adds another power play point to his stat line tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.