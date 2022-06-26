Picks, predictions for Avalanche vs. Lightning in Game 6 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final heads back to Amalie Arena in Tampa tonight for Game 6 between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Down 3-1 heading into Game 5, the two-time defending champs found a way to keep their hopes for a three-peat alive with a 3-2 victory on Friday. Tied 2-2 late in the third period, Ondrej Palat came through with a clutch goal to put the Lightning up and ultimately send the series back to Florida. Meanwhile in the net, Andrei Vasilevskiy had his best performance of the series with 35 saves and and a 94.6 save percentage.

Tampa Bay is now 3-0 in elimination games during this postseason while Colorado is 3-2 in closeout games.

Avalanche vs. Lightning predictions

Puck line: Avalanche -1.5 (+220), Lightning +1.5 (-260)

Goal total: 6

Moneyline odds: Lightning -105, Avalanche -115

Over/Under pick: Over 6 (+105)

Both Andrei Vasilevskiy and Darcy Kuemper have experienced highs and lows throughout this series and in a game where both teams will be desperate to get the upperhand, they won’t be totally flawless tonight. Take the over.

Puck line/moneyline pick: Lightning +1.5 (-250)

The experience and poise of Tampa Bay is starting to creep into the minds of the Avalanche and they do not want to get into a situation where they’re playing a two-time defending champ in a Game 7, even at home. You’re going to see Colorado come out at its most desperate to put down the near unkillable champ once and for all. The Avs end the night hoisting the Stanley Cup at Amalie Arena, but not before the Bolts put up enough of an effort to cover.

