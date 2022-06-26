Who is favored to win Conn Smythe Trophy heading into Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final?

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche meet Sunday for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, with the Avalanche trying to close out the series. The Lightning look to keep their hopes of a three-peat alive on home ice as they’ll try to force Game 7. Here’s a look at who is favored to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is the MVP trophy for the NHL playoffs.
Cale Makar is the favorite at the moment on DraftKings Sportsbook, listed at -300. He’s been phenomenal in these playoffs for the Avalanche, leading the team in points and assists. Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin are also in the top five, but are considered longshots at +800 and +2000 respectively.
On the Tampa side, Andrei Vasilevskiy is the highest-listed player at +700. He’s been good this postseason, Outside of the 7-0 loss in Game 2, he’s allowed 2.38 goals per game in the playoffs. That’s down from 2.49 per game during the regular season. Winger Nikita Kucherov is also in the mix at +1000.
2022 Conn Smythe Trophy odds ahead of Game 6
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Cale Makar
|-300
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|700
|Nathan Mackinnon
|800
|Nikita Kucherov
|1000
|Valeri Nichushkin
|2000
|Mikko Rantanen
|2000
|Gabriel Landeskog
|2500
|Ondrej Palat
|3000
|Victor Hedman
|4000
|Steven Stamkos
|6000
|Nazem Kadri
|15000
|Darcy Kuemper
|20000
|Devon Toews
|30000
|Bowen Byram
|30000
|Alex Newhook
|30000
|J.T. Compher
|30000
|Andre Burakovsky
|30000
|Artturi Lehkonen
|30000
|Alex Killorn
|30000
|Corey Perry
|30000
|Pavel Francouz
|30000
|Mikhail Sergachev
|30000
|Anthony Cirelli
|30000
|Brayden Point
|30000
|Ross Colton
|30000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.