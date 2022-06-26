 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who is favored to win Conn Smythe Trophy heading into Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final?

We take a look at updated odds to win the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy ahead of Game 6.

Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche takes a shot against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Five of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche meet Sunday for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, with the Avalanche trying to close out the series. The Lightning look to keep their hopes of a three-peat alive on home ice as they’ll try to force Game 7. Here’s a look at who is favored to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is the MVP trophy for the NHL playoffs.

Cale Makar is the favorite at the moment on DraftKings Sportsbook, listed at -300. He’s been phenomenal in these playoffs for the Avalanche, leading the team in points and assists. Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin are also in the top five, but are considered longshots at +800 and +2000 respectively.

On the Tampa side, Andrei Vasilevskiy is the highest-listed player at +700. He’s been good this postseason, Outside of the 7-0 loss in Game 2, he’s allowed 2.38 goals per game in the playoffs. That’s down from 2.49 per game during the regular season. Winger Nikita Kucherov is also in the mix at +1000.

2022 Conn Smythe Trophy odds ahead of Game 6

Player Odds
Player Odds
Cale Makar -300
Andrei Vasilevskiy 700
Nathan Mackinnon 800
Nikita Kucherov 1000
Valeri Nichushkin 2000
Mikko Rantanen 2000
Gabriel Landeskog 2500
Ondrej Palat 3000
Victor Hedman 4000
Steven Stamkos 6000
Nazem Kadri 15000
Darcy Kuemper 20000
Devon Toews 30000
Bowen Byram 30000
Alex Newhook 30000
J.T. Compher 30000
Andre Burakovsky 30000
Artturi Lehkonen 30000
Alex Killorn 30000
Corey Perry 30000
Pavel Francouz 30000
Mikhail Sergachev 30000
Anthony Cirelli 30000
Brayden Point 30000
Ross Colton 30000

