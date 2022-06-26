Who is favored to win Conn Smythe Trophy heading into Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final?

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche meet Sunday for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, with the Avalanche trying to close out the series. The Lightning look to keep their hopes of a three-peat alive on home ice as they’ll try to force Game 7. Here’s a look at who is favored to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is the MVP trophy for the NHL playoffs.

Cale Makar is the favorite at the moment on DraftKings Sportsbook, listed at -300. He’s been phenomenal in these playoffs for the Avalanche, leading the team in points and assists. Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin are also in the top five, but are considered longshots at +800 and +2000 respectively.

On the Tampa side, Andrei Vasilevskiy is the highest-listed player at +700. He’s been good this postseason, Outside of the 7-0 loss in Game 2, he’s allowed 2.38 goals per game in the playoffs. That’s down from 2.49 per game during the regular season. Winger Nikita Kucherov is also in the mix at +1000.

2022 Conn Smythe Trophy odds ahead of Game 6 Player Odds Player Odds Cale Makar -300 Andrei Vasilevskiy 700 Nathan Mackinnon 800 Nikita Kucherov 1000 Valeri Nichushkin 2000 Mikko Rantanen 2000 Gabriel Landeskog 2500 Ondrej Palat 3000 Victor Hedman 4000 Steven Stamkos 6000 Nazem Kadri 15000 Darcy Kuemper 20000 Devon Toews 30000 Bowen Byram 30000 Alex Newhook 30000 J.T. Compher 30000 Andre Burakovsky 30000 Artturi Lehkonen 30000 Alex Killorn 30000 Corey Perry 30000 Pavel Francouz 30000 Mikhail Sergachev 30000 Anthony Cirelli 30000 Brayden Point 30000 Ross Colton 30000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.