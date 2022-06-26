 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How the public is betting Avalanche vs. Lightning in Game 6 of NHL Stanley Cup Final

We break down how the public is betting Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final featuring the Avalanche and Lightning.

2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five
Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks to control the puck in the second period of Game Five of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on June 24, 2022 in Denver.
Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final begins Sunday at 8 p.m. ET with the Tampa Bay Lightning looking to force Game 7 while the Colorado Avalanche try to lift the trophy on the road. Here’s a look at how the public is betting on tonight’s contest, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites on the puck line and the public is backing them to close this out, although the margin is slight. 55% of bets are on Colorado, accounting for 56% of the money coming in.

The total is set at 6 goals and the public is taking the under here. 55% of all bets are on the under, accounting for 81% of the money coming in. The last two games of this series have gone under this total.

On the moneyline, we’ve got a bigger discrepancy than the puck line. Bettors are still favoring the Avalanche at -115. They’ve got 59% of all bets on the category, accounting for 58% of the money coming in.

