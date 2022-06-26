How the public is betting Avalanche vs. Lightning in Game 6 of NHL Stanley Cup Final

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final begins Sunday at 8 p.m. ET with the Tampa Bay Lightning looking to force Game 7 while the Colorado Avalanche try to lift the trophy on the road. Here’s a look at how the public is betting on tonight’s contest, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites on the puck line and the public is backing them to close this out, although the margin is slight. 55% of bets are on Colorado, accounting for 56% of the money coming in.

The total is set at 6 goals and the public is taking the under here. 55% of all bets are on the under, accounting for 81% of the money coming in. The last two games of this series have gone under this total.

On the moneyline, we’ve got a bigger discrepancy than the puck line. Bettors are still favoring the Avalanche at -115. They’ve got 59% of all bets on the category, accounting for 58% of the money coming in.

