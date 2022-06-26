How to watch Carlos Alcaraz in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Wimbledon gets underway on Monday, June 27th from London, England. Carlos Alcaraz was given the #5 seed in the tournament and will face Jan-Lennard Struff with the match scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on Monday. This will be the second time these players have faced each other as they matched up at the 2022 French Open. Struff ended up picking up the win to move onto the round of 16.

Even with the loss to Struff only a few weeks ago, Alcaraz is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has -425 odds with Jan-Lennard Struff installed as the +320 underdog. Alcaraz also has +1400 odds to win Wimbledon which is the fourth-best. Struff is a long shot to win the tournament with +50000 odds.

This will be Alcaraz’s second appearance at Wimbledon. Last year, he made it to the second round but didn’t make it further. The 19-year-old has now taken part in seven majors in his young career. His best finishes have been in the quarterfinals of the 2021 US Open and the 2022 French Open.