How to watch Coco Gauff in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Wimbledon gets underway on Monday, June 27th from London, England. The first round continues on Tuesday, June 28th with the bottom half of the draw. Coco Gauff was given the 11th overall seed in the women’s singles draw. She will face Elena-Gabriela Ruse in her first match of the tournament.

DraftKings Sportsbook will have all of the odds for Wimbledon including the first round and overall winner of the major. Gauff is a heavy favorite in the first round with -1100 odds to advance to the next round. Ruse is the large underdog with +700 odds to come out victorious. For the overall tournament, Gauff has the third-best odds to win her first-ever Wimbledon installed at +1300. Ruse is quite the longshot with +50000 odds to win Wimbledon.

This will be Gauff’s third appearance at Wimbledon as a singles competitor. She made it to the fourth round in 2019 as well as in 2021. Gauff is coming off her best finish at a tennis major in her young career. She made it to the 2022 French Open Finals but was defeated in straight sets by Iga Swiatek.