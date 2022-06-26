How to watch Rafael Nadal in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Wimbledon gets underway on Monday, June 27th from London, England. The first round continues on Tuesday, June 28th with the bottom half of the draw. Rafael Nadal earned the overall #2 seed and will face Francisco Cerundolo in his first match. This will be the first meeting between these competitors.

Nadal is the second-biggest favorite in the first round at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has -6000 odds to win and Cerundolo is the heavy underdog with +1500 odds in his first official Wimbledon appearance. Nadal has +800 odds to win the entire tournament while Cerundolo is a longshot at +50000.

Nadal will be playing in his 15th Wimbledon. He has won the tournament twice so far in his career. He was victorious over Roger Federer in 2008, defeating him in five sets. Nadal didn't partake in Wimbledon in 2009 and then beat Tomas Berdych in straight sets to win in 2010. Nadal hasn’t had as much success on the grass at Wimbledon but remains the King of Clay. He picked up his 14th career victory at the French Open earlier this year.