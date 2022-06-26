How to watch Novak Djokovic in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Wimbledon gets underway on Monday, June 27th from London, England. Novak Djokovic was awarded the overall #1 seed in the tournament and was placed at the top of the draw. He will face Soon Woo Kwon with the match scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday. This will be the second time these players have faced each other with Joker taking the win in straight sets at an event in 2021.

DraftKings Sportsbook will have odds for every matchup in Wimbledon. Unfortunately, Djokovic is such a high favorite that his odds aren’t listed for the first round match. Kwon does find himself as the +2000 underdog which is the largest odds of the first round. Djokovic is the favorite to win the overall tournament with -120 odds. Kwon, who is making his third career appearance at Wimbledon, has +50000 odds to win the tournament.

Djokovic has won Wimbledon six times before and usually performs well at the tournament. His first championship came in 2011 when he beat Rafael Nadal in four sets. He followed that up with wins in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Wimbledon was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Djokovic returned in 2021 and was victorious yet again defeating Matteo Berrettini in four sets.