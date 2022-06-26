Wimbledon 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday, June 27

Wimbledon is set to get started on Monday, June 27th. The first round for the Men’s singles competitors will be played on Monday for the top half of the draw and on Tuesday, June 28th for the bottom half of the draw. This is the third major of the year and it is considered the most prestigious tournament in the sport.

Men’s Wimbledon schedule: Monday, June 27

6:00 a.m. ET

#22 Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. Lukas Rosol

#3 Casper Ruud vs. Albert Ramos Vinolas

#23 Francis Tiafoe vs. Andrea Vavassori

#9 Cameron Norrie vs. Pablo Andujar

#30 Tommy Paul vs. Fernando Verdasco

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. #7 Hubert Hurkacz

7:30 a.m. ET

Enzo Couacaud vs. #20 John Isner

8:00 a.m. ET

John Millman vs. #25 Miomir Kecmanovic

8:30 a.m. ET

#1 Novak Djokovic vs. Soon Woo Kwon

9:30 a.m. ET

#10 Jannik Sinner vs. Stan Wawrinka

#32 Oscar Otte vs. Peter Gojowczyk

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. #5 Carlos Alcaraz

Dusan Lajovic vs. #16 Pablo Carreno Busta

11:00 a.m. ET

Carlos Taberner vs. #15 Reilly Opelka

Taro Daniel vs. #31 Sebastian Baez

Steve Johnson vs. #18 Grigor Dimitrov

Odds

Odds for Wimbledon can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook. Novak Djokovic is such a high favorite that he doesn’t have odds against Kwon. Norrie is installed as the biggest favorite with -6000 odds and making Andujar the largest underdog with +1500 odds to win in the first round.

Wawrinka has a tough test against Sinner on the first day of play, but he has done well at Wimbledon in the past. He was +245 odds to pull the upset in what should shape up as an exciting match.

Baez will have one of the toughest tests as a ranked competitor. He has -105 odds to win, but his opponent Daniel is installed at -115 making him the slight favorite.