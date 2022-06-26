Wimbledon is set to get started on Monday, June 27th. The first round for the Women’s singles competitors will be played on Monday for the bottom half of the draw and on Tuesday, June 28th for the top half of the draw. This is the third major of the year and it is considered the most prestigious tournament in the sport of tennis.

Women’s Wimbledon schedule: Monday, June 27

6:00 a.m. ET

Ylena In-Albon vs. #28 Alison Riske

#29 Anhelina Kalinina vs. Anna Bondar

8:00 a.m. ET

#7 Danielle Collins vs. Marie Bouzkova

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. #24 Elise Mertens

#31 Kaia Kanepi vs. Diane Parry

Mirjam Bjorklund vs. #3 Ons Jabeur

Aleksandra Krunic vs. #26 Sorana Cirstea

Kaja Juvan vs. #23 Beatriz Haddad Maia

Bernarda Pera vs. #2 Anett Kontaveit

9:30 a.m. ET

#22 Martina Trevisan vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto

#14 Belinda Bencic vs. Qiang Wang

10:30 a.m. ET

Alison Van Uytvanck vs. #10 Emma Raducanu

11:30 a.m. ET

#33 Shuai Zhang vs. Misaki Doi

#15 Angelique Kerber vs. Kristina Mladenovic

#5 Maria Sakkari vs. Zoe Hives

Oceane Dodin vs. #12 Jelena Ostapenko

Odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Sakkari is the heaviest favorite with -6000 odds to take down Hives. When it comes to the ranked competitors participating in the first round, they are all expected to win their matches from an odds perspective. The beauty of tennis and especially Wimbledon is that anything can happen. With 16 ranked competitors in action on Monday, all eyes will be on Wimbledon early.