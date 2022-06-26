When is the Forbidden Door PPV?

AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling have descended upon the Windy City this weekend with Double or Nothing coming from the United Center in Chicago. This joint company event will take place on Sunday, June 26th, 2022, and the main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report.

AEW and NJPW began an official partnership this year and on the April 20th episode of Dynamite, it was officially announced that the two companies would be holding a late-June ppv. The “Forbidden Door” name is in reference to wrestlers of one company stepping into another company and that’s what we’ve gotten in recent weeks with New Japan stars invading AEW.

This is a 12-match card with the headliner being Jon Moxley facing Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World Championship. The match came to be after AEW Champion CM Punk went on the shelf with a broken foot. The winner of this match will face Punk for the undisputed championship at a later date. We’ll also be treated to a Fatal Four-Way match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship as well as a Fatal Four-Way to crown the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Forbidden Door info

Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming site: Bleacher Report ($50)

Full list of matches*

Interim AEW World Championship - Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship - Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole

AEW All-Atlantic Championship - Pac vs. Miro vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship - Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

ROH and IWGP World Tag Team unification match - FTR (ROH) vs. United Empire (IWGP) vs. Roppongi Vice

AEW World Women’s Championship - Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino (Winner gets the advantage for Blood and Guts next Wednesday)

The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mystery opponent picked by Bryan Danielson

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. Suzuki-gun

QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Bishamon

Gunn Clubb and Max Caster vs. Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, and Kevin Knight

*Card subject to change