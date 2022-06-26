Forbidden Door 2022: How to watch and what to watch for AEW/NJPW June PPV

AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling have descended upon the Windy City this weekend with Double or Nothing coming from the United Center in Chicago.

This 12-match card will feature plenty of cross-promotional showdowns between superstars of both companies and will be headlined by Jon Moxley facing Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World Championship.

How to watch AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door

Date: Sunday, June 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET (‘Buy-In’ preshow begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Live stream: Forbidden Door will stream will be available for $50 on Bleacher Report. You can stream it on the B/R Live app through most platforms and mobile devices.

What to watch for on AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door

An interim AEW World Champion will be crowned as Jon Moxley will take on Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event. This match came about after AEW World Champion CM Punk went down with a broken foot following his title victory at Double or Nothing last month. Both Moxley and Tanahashi earned their way into the match and the winner will go on to meet punk for the undisputed AEW World title at a later date.

There will also be two big-time Fatal Four-Way matches on the show, one for the IWPG World Heavyweight Championship and one to crown an inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion. Not cleared to wrestle due to injury, Bryan Danielson has assigned a mystery opponent to take his place against Zack Sabre Jr. We’ll also have a trios match to see who will get the advantage at AEW’s Blood and Guts special next Wednesday.

Full list of matches*

Interim AEW World Championship - Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship - Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole

AEW All-Atlantic Championship - Pac vs. Miro vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship - Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

ROH and IWGP World Tag Team unification match - FTR (ROH) vs. United Empire (IWGP) vs. Roppongi Vice

AEW World Women’s Championship - Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino (Winner gets the advantage for Blood and Guts next Wednesday)

The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mystery opponent picked by Bryan Danielson

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. Suzuki-gun

QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Bishamon

Gunn Clubb and Max Caster vs. Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, and Kevin Knight

*Card subject to change